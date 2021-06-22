Problematic water mains being replaced in Drumshanbo

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is replacing approximately 130 metres of problematic, old water mains in Hilly Road, Drumshanbo that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage and caused water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The old cast iron water mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Outlining the benefits of these essential works Declan Cawley, Irish Water, explained: “These works will benefit customers in the area by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main.

“Upon completion, there will be significant improvements in network performance and levels of customer service in this area in terms of efficiency and security of supply.”

The works have commenced along the L-3384, on Hilly Road, Drumshanbo and are due to be completed by the end of July. Farrans Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Declan added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place however local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Leitrim and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.