Calling all Leitrim children - Miss Pink presents ‘The Big Sing Song’

The Big Sing Song is a series of outdoor creative children’s musical workshops presented by Miss Pink in Drumshanbo, starting July 11 in aid of The WFP (The World Food Programme).


Designed with young children in mind (0–6 years), Miss Pink delights as she sings classic songs, old and new, nursery rhymes, lullabies and more. With the help of some enchanting friends, she sprinkles a little bit of musical magic wherever she goes…
These workshops are provided free of charge and Covid restrictions will apply but donations are requested for the WFP.


The World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization focused on hunger and food security, and the largest provider of school meals. Founded in 1961, it is headquartered in Rome and has offices in over 80 countries.


So why don’t you and all the family (older siblings welcome!), come Sing Along with your little ones at The Big Sing Song, every Sunday at the Danu sculpture, Riverside Park, Drumshanbo from 11.30am, and see what magical, musical adventure awaits! For updates, check out fb page: Sing Along with Miss Pink.

