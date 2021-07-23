Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Petition against LED lights in Leitrim housing estate

Petition against LED lights in Leitrim housing estate

Petition against LED lights in Drumshanbo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A petition from local housing estste residents has been submitted to Leitrim County Council about the new LED public lights.


Residents in the Drumshanbo estate Naomh Padraig want the new LED lights fitted in the public lighting system to be returned to the original bulb.
It is understood the glare from the LED is brighter than the original bulb and is affecting residents in their homes at night.
The issue was briefly discussed at the monthly meeting of Leitrim County Council this month.


Drumshanbo Fine Gael councillor Enda McGloin said he understood the national policy was to replace old bulbs with LEDs to reduce costs but asked what is the Council's position on this.


Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry said he understood some of the lights are very close to houses in the estate and are causing issues in the windows of home at night.
He reminded members a petition was signed by local residents and submitted to Leitrim County Council.
He asked if a different shield could be put on the public lights to dim them, if the possibility of using the original type of bulb was out of the question.


Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said the lights will be checked for spill or glare only.
He confirmed the LED bulbs are part of the national roll - out and unless there is a issue outside the guidelines found, they will not be replaced.

