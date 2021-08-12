Leitrim producer set to benefit from Lidl's Kickstart Producer Development Programme

Blakes Always Organic have secured a contract through the Lidl Ireland Kickstart Producer Development Programme
Leitrim-based producer Blakes Always Organic have secured a contract through the Lidl Ireland Kickstart Producer Development Programme. The Programme gives Irish food & drink suppliers the chance to showcase their products throughout Lidl’s 210 stores in Ireland.
Blakes Always Organic is based in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, their company manufactures its products from organic ingredients sourced locally where possible, ensuring that that the food produced is both ethically produced, and full of flavour. Lidl will stock Blakes Kefir (€2.49) as part of the Kickstart Producer Development Programme.
The Kickstart promotion launches in all Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from today, Thursday 12th August and is available while stocks last.
Given the ongoing success of the programme, Lidl Ireland is again calling on Irish food and drink, and for the first time, non-food producers, that want to boost their business to apply now for its 2022 Kickstart Supplier Development Programme at www.lidl.ie/kickstart. Once applications close at the end of year, Lidl Ireland will carefully choose a selection of suppliers to take part in the programme with their products to feature on Lidl’s shelves next summer, like this local Leitrim product from this year’s Kickstart range:
