Have your say on Leitrim County Council's proposed new facility centre in Drumshanbo

Leitrim County Council is proposing the development of a Facility Centre for Water Sports Activities, a new car park and a controlled pedestrian crossing at Acres Lake Drumshanbo.
A public consultation on the proposal is open from Wednesday 6th October through to Wednesday 3rd November 2021. Closing date for receipt of submission is 4pm on Wednesday 17th November 2021.
Further information and details on the proposed works are available on our website at: https://bit.ly/36glzFg
