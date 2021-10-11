Water disruption in Drumshanbo this afternoon

Customers in the Drumshanbo area are advised that their water supply could be impacted this afternoon as a result of repair works.
A mains leak in the Mart Road area is being repaired and this will cause disruption in the following areas until 2pm this afternoon:
- Mart Road to Carricknabrack and Blackrock and on to the Lough Allen Hotel.
Water services maintenance crews are working to restore supply as quickly as possible.
