Some users abusing the car park in Drumshanbo

During a discussion about parking in Drumshanbo at the Ballinamore Municipal meeting last month it was revealed that some users are abusing the new car park.



Cllr Enda McGloin said there are some issues with persons abusing the car park on the Mart Road, Drumshanbo. He said there are casual trading bays in the town and there should not be traders in the car park.

He said they are giving the “two fingers” to Leitrim County Council. He asked for “sterner enforcement.”

The matter arose after Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry asked the council to review the disabled parking space in the car park on the Mart Road, Drumshanbo and carry out works to make it more user friendly.

The council said a properly surfaced car parking facility at the mart, Drumshanbo was finished this year.



There are two dedicated disabled spaces provided and these are located at the dropped kerb locations allowing wheel chair access to the surrounding footpaths. Some markings have yet to be completed along with signage.

The mart wall is now nearing completion which will allow considerably more parking spaces along the Mart Road.

The bollards will be replaced preventing car parking on the footpath adjacent to the shop front.



The council also noted “it is an offence to park on any public footpath and car owners should realise that they are hampering the safe movement of pedestrians, wheelchair user and people with perambulators.

The council thanked the mart for their co-operation and help during the works at the site.