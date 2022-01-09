Missing Leitrim woman has been located

Devon Mac Gillivray
Devon Mac Gillivray, 46 years from Drumshanbo has been located safe and well.
Gardai would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
An appeal had been issued last night seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Devon, who was last seen in her home in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim on Thursday evening, 6th January.
