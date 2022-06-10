Call to repair damaged steps and wall in Drumshanbo

Repair works are needed in Drumshanbo
Leitrim County Council is hoping to carry out repair works on a damaged section of steps and wall at High Street Drumshanbo in the coming weeks.
Cllr Enda McGloin highlighted the damage at the recent Ballinamore Municipal District meeting.
he said that the area “looks very unsightly in its current disrepair, especially coming into the Summer holiday period.
The infrastructure was damaged in an accident and the Council has indicated that they will be liaising with the gardai to see if there is evidence showing who damaged the wall.
“If this is forthcoming we can recoup the costs from the driver,” noted a spokesperson for the local authority.
