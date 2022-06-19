Search

Gardai at scene following death of man in Drumshanbo

Dundalk gardai appeal for witnesses after 'serious' Blackrock stabbing incident

The scene of the incident has been cordoned off. Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

Gardaí have cordoned off an area of Drumshanbo after the death of a man in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, June 19. According to information released by the Garda Press Office, gardai responded to an incident after a male in his 50s collapsed in the early hours of this morning. The male was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem is expected to take place later today which will determine the course of any investigation. The scene remains preserved at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

 

