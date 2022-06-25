Search

25 Jun 2022

New pedestrian crossings sought in Drumshanbo

Pedestrian Crossing at Main Street, Urlingford

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Jun 2022 6:10 AM

Cllr Gerry Dolan has asked for additional pedestrian crossings to be put in place in Drumshanbo citing a number of near-misses between pedestrians and vehicles.
Speaking at the Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, Cllr Dolan noted he had previously highlighted the need for a crossing on Main Street, Drumshanbo and also one from the car park at St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo to the church.
However in a written response from the Council he was told that the local authority has “no plans” to install a pedestrian crossing on Main Street “as it will sterilise car parking spaces along Main Street.”
He was further told that the provision of a pedestrian crossing at the church is being funded by Active Travel and is on the Council's schedule of works for late summer.
Cllr Dolan welcomed the news on the crossing at the Church but expressed his disappointment that a pedestrian crossing isn't being considered for Main Street.
“Newcomers to the area just walk across the street and there have been close calls with traffic. I had a close call a few days ago myself (with a pedestrian),” he said.
Cllr Enda McGloin said he agrees with the need for a pedestrian crossing at Main Street but the loss of car parking spaces would be “very severe on local businesses”.
“Hopefully we will be able to increase parking at the rear of the former Bank of Ireland instead,” he said.
Cllr Dolan suggested putting a crossing at the entrance to the car park at the former Bank of Ireland but was told that this would not be feasible. It was noted that this could impact sight lines for traffic entering and exiting the car park and there would also be issues with providing pedestrian infrastructure where the crossing connects with the steps up to High Street.

