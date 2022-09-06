Search

06 Sept 2022

World Record breaker honoured by Leitrim County Council

World Record breaker honoured by Leitrim County Council

Triona and Ricki Wynne are pictured with Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:18 PM

World Record breaker, Ricki Wynne, said he was “blown away” after he received a special presentation from Leitrim County Council in honour of his sporting achievements,
The Drumshanbo athlete was joined by his wife Triona at the September meeting of the County Council in the Bush Hotel on Monday.
Making the presentation to Ricki, Cathaoirleach Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn described the endurance athlete's record breaking achievement in June this year where he completed 15 ascents and descents of Croagh Patrick in 24 hours.
“To put this in context, the tallest mountain on earth, Mount Everest, is 8,850m tall. So it's fair to say that Ricki climbed the equivalent of Mt Everest one and a half times - in 24 hours”.
She said “not only did Ricki break a world record but he also used this as an opportunity to help raise over €35,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. In its own right, a significant fundraising achievement,” she said.
Since his record-breaking achievement, the Cathaoirleach noted that the endurance runner “has not rested on his laurels”.
“In July he broke the record of the fastest ever completion of the 56km 'Leitrim Way' and just two weeks ago he completed an arduous 110km race through the alps in Chamonix, France as part of the UTMB Mont Blanc running event,” she added before making a special presentation to Ricki on behalf of the Council.
Accepting the honour a clearly delighted Ricki said “I am blown away, this is unbelievable”.
“Thanks a million for all of your support,” he told those at the meeting.
“I am 39 years of age and some think that in your 30s you're finished but I am only just getting started,” he said.
“While I have this body, it may only be 5 ft 2, but it's pretty powerful and my mind is pretty powerful.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media