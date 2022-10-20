North West Greens urge people to avail of range of supports, as we face into a difficult winter

The Government has urged householders and businesses to ensure that they are availing of the supports that are in place to help all of us through this challenging winter. Alongside key partners like the CRU (Commission for Regulation of Utilities), MABS (Money and Budgeting Advice Service), ALONE and SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland), the Government is asking people to stay warm and well this winter and to know that help is available if they need it over the coming weeks and months.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher - Constituency Spokesperson and National Executive Committee Member of the Green Party said: “When we look at the price of energy for cooking, heating and transport, this winter looks like being a very difficult one for everyone, especially the most vulnerable. It’s important that families, households and businesses know what help is available, and how, where safe and possible to do so, they can reduce their energy use and bills. This latest phase of ‘ReduceYourUse’, led by Minister Eamon Ryan, is a really important information campaign, providing support for all sections of society.”

The Reduce Your Use page (www.gov.ie/ReduceYourUse) and hashtag (#ReduceYourUse) provide a signpost to specific, existing sources of help that are out there, to help people identify appropriate supports for their needs over the coming winter period.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “The research we carried out shows clearly that everyone feels affected by the energy crisis. However, some groups in our society are more affected than others – older people; people on lower incomes; people with young families, for example. The Government is acutely aware of the difficulties people are facing

“This new phase of Reduce Your Use is, first and foremost, about providing clear information to people about the supports, help and advice that is available, from Government firstly, and also through specialist groups like MABS or ALONE, for example. We are also encouraging families and businesses to save money by being efficient in their energy use, but only when it is safe to do so. It is important that everyone stays warm and well.”

The nationwide campaign will run right across the heating season and will evolve as needed to meet the changing information needs and concerns of the public. This new phase of the campaign is based on research which shows that most people are worried about the energy situation, primarily because it is such an unknown. However, research also shows that people are looking for clarity on where they can go to get help and support, and what they can do to make the biggest difference to their energy bills.

As part of the multi-media campaign, an information leaflet, detailing how to access Government supports and advice on how to be more conscious about energy usage, will also be delivered to every home in the country.

For information on available supports and energy-saving advice visit: www.gov.ie/ReduceYourUse