General Election: Protestors in Cavan confront Simon Coveney over plans to merge two schools

West Cavan protestors confronted Táinaiste Simon Coveney during his visit to Cavan yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) as part of the General Election Fine Gael campaign trail.

The protestors from Bawnboy and Belturbet are against plans to merge St Mogue's College and St Bricin's College into a new school to be located in Ballyconnell.

The protestors surrounded Mr Coveney in Ballyconnell to express their concerns and also picketed outside the campaign office of election candidate Sandra McIntyre in Cavan town.