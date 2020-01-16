Harkin to run in election as Independent candidate

The Leitrim Observer understands that former TD and MEP, Marian Harkin, will throw her hat into the ring in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency for the forthcoming general election.

It is being widely reported that the election will be called this week with February 7 being the date mentioned for the country to go to the polls.

Marian Harkin, originally from Ballintogher, Co Sligo, is a former school teacher and has strong links to North Leitrim.

She served as a TD for the Sligo–Leitrim constituency from 2002 to 2007 and as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2004 to 2019.

She announced in early 2019 that she would not be contesting the European Parliament elections later that year.

It is also understood she was courted by Fine Gael to run for the party in the upcoming general election but declined the offer.

Her possible inclusion in the race adds to an increasingly crowded field which includes incumbents, Deputies Marc Mac Sharry and Eamonn Scanlon (both FF) and Martin Kenny (SF).

Sitting Fine Gael TD, Tony McLoughlin is retiring.

Also confirmed as running are: Frank Feighan and Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael), Shane Ellis (Fianna Fail), Chris MacManus (Sinn Fein), Blaithin Gallagher (Green Party), Nessa Cosgrove (Labour), Gino O'Boyle (People Before Profit), and Declan Bree and John Perry (Independent).