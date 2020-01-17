Declan Bree - Independent

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: The abolition of the Property Tax, as people recognise it is unfair to tax a person’s home; the need for increased resources for health services including home help services; the construction of Council housing; investment in services and infrastructure in rural areas to balance development and jobs elsewhere; tackling climate change.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: We need to build a fairer, more equal Ireland that benefits all of the people rather than a select few. This constituency has not been getting its fair share of resources. It urgently needs a significant increase in State investment in health services, in roads, housing and public transport.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I believe the people deserve and are entitled to much more than the current political system has delivered. In my years in politics I have been an effective representative with an excellent record as a campaigning voice for social justice. I believe I have the experience and ability to ensure that the interest of the ordinary people of this constituency will be effectively represented in Dail Eireann.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Introduce a wealth tax on millionaires. Even the IMF is now recommending such a tax. Ireland currently has the fifth largest number of “ultra-wealthy” individuals per capita in the world. An emergency tax on millionaires would bring in €3.5 billion, which could be used to fund health, education, public services and social and economic investment.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: It is difficult to forecast. The most recent decision by the Government to commemorate the RIC /Black and Tans is indicative of how much they are out of touch with the people. I think Fine Gael could end up without a TD. In this context I believe one of the Fianna Fail candidates could top the poll.