Sligo/Leitrim candidate profile: Frank Feighan (Fine Gael)

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: There are many issues coming up on the doorsteps, key among them are jobs; the supply of suitable adequate and affordable housing; provision of affordable childcare; addressing farm incomes; tackling high insurance premiums; planning in Leitrim; and healthcare, including the provision of adequate health services, homecare and nursing home packages.

What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: Rural regeneration, employment and continued investment in the region must be placed again at the top of the political agenda. This will also involve the ongoing work to attract large companies to the North West region, thereby creating more valuable jobs locally to ensure people are not forced on long commutes to work.

Other priorities include continued improvement in key infrastructure such as the N4, including the Carrick-on- Shannon bypass; rural broadband and diversification in farming to retain families farms not forests.

Why should people vote for you?

A: As an experienced politician at local and national level who has a clear understanding of the challenges and needs of rural Ireland, I will continue to work hard on the ground with councillors and the public to ensure this region has a strong voice and a passionate advocate working on their behalf in Leinster House. I have the experience and a proven track record to continue to bring strong national representation to this region.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: We need to continue to think global and act local here in this constituency. As a result of Brexit, remote working and remote teams are going to mean big business for Ireland over the next decade. Here in this constituency, I want to use my influence to capitalise on this by building on the National Broadband Plan and the infrastructure already established here in our tech hubs to provide local jobs in diverse sectors that will be key to local economic success.

Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: I’ll need a crystal ball to make that prediction!