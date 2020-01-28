Elections hustings in Manorhamilton rescheduled until next Monday

An election hustings hosted by community anti-fracking group Love Leitrim that was due to take place on Monday, but which was postponed due to poor weather conditions will now take place on Monday, February 3 in the Bee Park Community Centre in Manorhamilton at 8.30pm.

The environmental hustings will cover a wide range of areas including forestry, farming, planning. fracking, energy and transport amongst others.

During this general election campaign the group have also been asking candidates across the country to make a #Pledge4Climate. This has proven to be very popular with 180 election candidates so far having endorsed the pledge. Candidates who sign up to agree that if elected they will work to oppose the importation of fracked gas and to oppose fracking anywhere in Ireland.

To date the pledge has been supported by all candidates in Labour, Sinn Féin, Green Party, Social Democrats and People Before Profit. Prominent political figures such as Mary Lou McDonald, Richard Boyd Barrett and Saoirse McHugh have all been in touch directly with Love Leitrim to give their support. In this constituency there has also been an encouraging uptake from those seeking election which the group hopes to build upon right up to polling day.

Love Leitrim Chairperson Jamie Murphy said "We are absolutely delighted with the response we have gotten so far with our #Pledge4Climate, in particular the number of parties who have stated that they will oppose the importation of fracked gas and any possible fracking in Northern Ireland.

"We are asking the public to continue to contact their candidates and ask them to sign the pledge which they can do easily online via a contact system we have put together with Friends of The Earth. https://www.foe.ie/ takeaction/pledge4climate-no- to-fracking-gas/. We are also encouraging as many people as possible to come to the hustings on Feb 3rd and ask their candidates those all important question on issues such as farming, fracking, biodiversity loss, energy and the many other issues that will be impacted by climate change.

Supporters of #Pledge4Climate in Sligo/Leitrim: Gino O'Boyle, Nessa Cosgrove, Blaithin Gallagher, Declan Bree, Martin Kenny, John Perry, Sean Wynne, Shane Ellis, Eamon Scanlon and Marc MacSharry.