#GE2020

Declan Bree eliminated in thirteenth count as three seats still remain unfilled in Sligo/Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Declan Bree, pictured at the count earlier today.

Independent candidate, Declan Bree, has been eliminated in the thirteenth count.

Although the bulk of Gino O'Boyle's transfers went to Bree (1631) it wasn't enough to get him past Fine Gael's Thomas Walsh.


The results were as follows:

Bree +1631 5292

Feighan +101 6952

Harkin + 711 10834

MacSharry +154 9,300

Scanlon +100 8193

Walsh +84 5733


Non transferables: 734

Eliminated: Declan Bree. His votes will now be redistributed.