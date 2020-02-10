#GE2020
Declan Bree eliminated in thirteenth count as three seats still remain unfilled in Sligo/Leitrim
Declan Bree, pictured at the count earlier today.
Independent candidate, Declan Bree, has been eliminated in the thirteenth count.
Although the bulk of Gino O'Boyle's transfers went to Bree (1631) it wasn't enough to get him past Fine Gael's Thomas Walsh.
The results were as follows:
Bree +1631 5292
Feighan +101 6952
Harkin + 711 10834
MacSharry +154 9,300
Scanlon +100 8193
Walsh +84 5733
Non transferables: 734
Eliminated: Declan Bree. His votes will now be redistributed.
