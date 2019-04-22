Problems of rural isolation cannot be overemphasised says Cllr Felim Gurn

Felim Gurn, the outgoing independent councillor for the Manorhamilton area believes that the problems of rural isolation facing our community cannot be over emphasised.

In a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie Cllr Gurn said: ”Last September a Macra na Feirme survey found that rural crime and rural isolation were the key issues facing communities even more so than depopulation. The introduction of the Local Link Bus initiative in July 2017 has gone some way to addressing the issue of rural isolation.

"It was a very welcome development. I was pleased that my representations helped bring about the introduction of the three day service linking Manorhamilton and Drumkeerin, Arigna and the Drumshanbo area through Leitrim Village and onto Carrick-on-Shannon.

"Local Link is currently undergoing a revamp and there is a possibility that Leitrim will be grouped with Sligo and Donegal. When requests for new routes are invited a submission I have been working on seeking the introduction of a nightly service encompassing a 10 mile radius of Manorhamilton at weekends will be considered and I am confidant that it will be given favourable consideration.”