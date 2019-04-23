Environmental Pillar to hold public debate on key environmental and climate issues in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 26

The Environmental Pillar is holding a series of public debates to gauge where candidates stand on key environmental and climate issues before the polling stations open on 23 May. In the Midlands-North West Constituency, a debate will be held in the Bush Hotel, this Friday, April 26 from 7-8.30pm.



The debates will feature a panel of politicians running in the upcoming election who will present their environmental policies, strategies and objectives for our country's future.

Sure to be hot on the attendees' list of questions are where candidates stand on forestry policy in Leitrim, the future of the carbon tax, the recent school strikes for climate and the Extinction Rebellion moment.

Confirmed candidates include:

- MEP Mairead McGuinness, Fine Gael

- MEP Matt Carthy, Sinn Fein

- MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, Independent

- Saoirse McHugh, Green Party

- Cyril Brennan, People Before Profit

- Dominic Hannigan, Labour Party

- Peter Casey, Independent

The event will be moderated by Micheal O'Cinneide, a former Environmental Protection Agency Director.