Bláithín Gallagher's campaign launch and pub quiz in the Blue Devon, Dromahaire

Bláithín Gallagher's campaign launch and pub quiz will take place this coming Thursday, May 2 in the Blue Devin, Dromahaire at 7.30pm, followed by a pub quiz at 8.30pm. There will be plenty of prizes on the evening.

Speakers on the evening will include Catherine Martin, T.D. Deputy Leader of the Green Party and John Brennan of the Leitrim Organic Farmers Co-op.

All are welcome and Bláithín says your support will be greatly appreciated as she pushes to win a seat for the Manorhamilton Local Electoral Area in the forthcoming elections on May 24. She is running for The Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas.