Freephone number available for vision impaired voters

A Freephone telephone number has been set up for vision impaired voters in respect of the Local Elections. The Freephone telephone number is: 1800 702 651

By dialling 1800 702 651 voters can hear the details of the candidates in each individual Electoral Area who are contesting the Local Elections in Leitrim on 24th May 2019. Individuals may select to hear the names of the candidates for the following Electoral Areas in the order in which they appear on the ballot paper:

Ballinamore Local Electoral Area

Carrick on Shannon Local Electoral Area

Manorhamilton Local Electoral Area



The freephone facility may be used by vision impaired voters as often as they wish in the run-up to polling day to familiarise themselves with the candidates on the ballot paper. They may also use their mobile phone in the polling station on polling day to access this information.

This freephone facility operates in conjunction with a ballot paper template (BPT). The ballot paper template is a transparent plastic device that can be placed on top of the ballot paper. Vision impaired voters wishing to vote in secret should ask the Presiding Officer at their polling station to attach the template to their ballot paper. Raised numbering and braille on the template guides the voter to the relevant openings that correspond to the candidates on the ballot paper. The template is removed from the ballot paper, once it has been marked by the voter and the ballot paper is placed in the ballot box, entirely indistinguishable from all the other marked ballot papers.

Vision impaired voters will also continue to have the option of marking their ballot papers with the assistance of a companion or the Presiding Officer at the polling station.

Further details including details of the candidates are available on the website of the Leitrim County Council at http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/ Your-Council/Elections-and- Voting/

For queries in relation to this please contact Leitrim County Council at 071 9620005.

