Countdown is on for the Carrick-on-Shannon area

There are 12 candidates in the Carrick-on-Shannon electoral area looking to secure the six seats on offer when voting takes place in the local election this Friday from 7am to 10pm.

With sitting councillor Sinead Guckian (FF) from Drumsna not running this time, the door has opened for a new candidate or indeed former councillor to pick up a seat.

Cllr Sean McGowan (FF), Bornacoola has been joined on the party ticket by Fintan Cox, Carrick-on-Shannon and Paddy Farrell, Leitrim Village.

Fine Gael are putting forward outgoing councillor Finola Armstrong-McGuire from Carrick-on-Shannon with former councillor, Thomas Mulligan from Mohill looking to get back in.

Sinn Fein's sole candidate is Mohill's outgoing councillor Séadhna Logan.

The Green Party are putting forward former general election candidate Leslie O'Hora from Carrick-on-Shannon.

There are five Independent candidates in outgoing councillors Des Guckian (Annaduff) and Enda Stenson (Eslinbridge), with Yvonne Hollidge (Annaduff), Denis O'Brien (Leitrim Village), and Sean Wynne (Drumshanbo) all looking to make an impact.