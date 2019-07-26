Leitrim author to launch her second book

Ballinamore author Jane Gilheaney Barry will launch her second book That Curious Love of Green ~ Notes From a Writer's Journal at McGirl's Bar, Main St, Ballinamore, on Saturday, August 10 at 5pm.

Combining snippets from her notebooks and the blog of the same name, with poetry and nature writing, this is an airy, wind-swept (or perhaps rain soaked) observation of the writer’s inner and outer worlds.

Rich in the love of nature, family and art, each note builds on the next, giving a musical and surprisingly complete portrait of the author’s life.

Fans of Jane's first book, genre-defying novel Cailleach~Witch, will recognise the unique style that is always somehow other-worldly, even in writing about daily life. With this book, Jane reveals to us a little of the backdrop and secret magic of her writing world.

Jane's first novel Cailleach~Witch was published in September 2018, to widespread acclaim. Comparisons have since been made to authors such as Daphne du Maurier, Alice Hoffman, Kate Morton, and even the Brontes.

A modern gothic, mystery novel, with a strong sense of atmosphere and place, it tells the story of the mysterious Cleary women - a family of Bean Feasa, wise women who live on the local mountain, and are bound to a sprit of the land, the Cailleach.

Inspired by the landscape and ancient myths of Ireland, Jane worked on Cailleach~Witch for five years while rearing a young family and building a successful lifestyle and creativity blog, That Curious Love of Green. This new book offers a glimpse behind the scenes during that time.

Jane is thrilled to be releasing a second book in under a year. 'I was already 50,000 words into Banshee, the prequel to Cailleach, when Adrian, my husband, suggested I should bring out a book based on my notebooks and blog.

“When I went back through those I found I had in fact written a book without even knowing it. Adrian was calling it a poetry book at the time and I suppose it does combine the lyricism of poetry with the truth-telling of memoir into one heartfelt, celebratory book that I'm now really proud of.

“I've been blown away by reactions from early readers and reviewers too. As one said, 'Both books are deeply atmospheric but while Cailleach has this sense of foreboding that's gripping and wonderful, this book is so light and airy you feel it might fly from your hands at any minute.'

Return to Banshee, the prequel to Cailleach

Next for Jane is a return to Banshee, the prequel to Cailleach, an adventure story set in famine times in Leitrim. “I started wondering how earlier generations of the Cleary family would have fared and asked the question, what if one of the sisters had foreseen the famine? What would they, or could they have done?

“The three sisters Cleary, the healer, the rebel, and the witch, have their work cut out for them in 1840's Ireland. I've had my work too, with lots of research into that harrowing time. Banshee won't shy away from the grim realities but will be a tale of courage and adventure too with the usual touches of magic, set against the backdrop of the Sliabh an Iarainn mountain.”

Banshee and another non-fiction title, That Curious Love of Green Cookbook, will be published in 2020. Followed by the third book in the Cleary family series, Changeling – The Story of Ellen Cleary and a third non-fiction title on creativity in 2021.

“I started writing at 39 and published my first novel at 45. Now I write everyday and have endless ideas.

“ I hope this new book will inspire a few other people to take up the pen, at any age. It enriches your life.”

That Curious Love of Green ~ Notes From a Writer's Journal will be available from Amazon from August 1.

Ebook readers will be able to pre-order their copy from Juky 25.

You can follow Jane at That Curious Love of Green on facebook. For workshops janebarry17@gmail.com