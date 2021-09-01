Organisers elect to cancel plans for Electric Picnic 2021

In a statement issued this evening the organisers of Electric Picnic said they have now "run out of time" regarding this year’s festival and said they have "no other choice" but to "cancel this year's edition ".

Ticket holders will be offered the option of a full refund including booking fees or to retain the ticket for use next year.

The full statement is below:

Hi everyone,

We wanted to update you all on the most recent news we have regarding Electric Picnic 2021.

As many of you are aware, we asked Laois County Council to reverse the decision on EP being cancelled this year. Unfortunately, they have not yet done so and we have now run out of time.

Regrettably, we have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition. We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve.

We will be offering all ticket holders an option of a full refund including booking fees. Please contact Ticketmaster directly who will process your refund as soon as possible.

Please contact them within the next 30 days.

If you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. If you choose this option instead of a refund you don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your ticket.

For more information on this please email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com and we will do all we can to assist.

We look forward to seeing you all in Stradbally next year, the 2022 edition will revert back to the original weekend on September 2nd-4th, 2022 .

Your EP Team.