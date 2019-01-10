Forestry policy protest planned outside the Dáil on January 30, 2019

Several communities and organisations from across Ireland are travelling to Dáil Eireann on Wednesday, January 30 to take part in a protest highlighting concerns about the current Government Forestry Policy.

The protest is scheduled for 11am and the Save Leitrim group is organising transport for those who wish to take part.

Save Leitrim asy they will be taking the opportunity to highlight "the displacement of our farmers, communities and our wildlife by conifer plantations. This is for everyone from across Ireland to support. Come out and let your voices be heard!"

Buses will be organised travelling from Leitrim to Dublin. To book a place on the bus please email saveleitrim@gmail.com or 086 1649989