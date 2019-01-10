Watch | Manorhamilton's New Year’s Day Tractor Run a great success

Manorhamilton’s annual tractor run on New Year’s Day was a terrific event that enjoyed widespread community support.

When it was over its delighted organisers, Manorhamilton IFA stated they “would like to sincerely thank all who took part and supported our annual tractor run today, January 1st.”

Manor IFA also expressed “a big thank you to the management and staff of Manorhamilton Livestock Sales for the use of their premises and their very generous hospitality.

“We thank the stewards and collectors for all their efforts and the Gardaí who were very helpful in the running of the event. To the 126 people who drove their tractors and the many more that came to support we thank you and we hope that you enjoyed the day.

“Thanks are extended to Padraig Thornton for taking the photos. Finally and most importantly we wish (road traffic accident victim) Michael Gilgunn (for whom the tractor run was organised) and the Gilgunn family a Happy New Year and many more years to come.

“Happy New Year to all and we hope to see you all back this day next year,” a Manorhamilton IFA spokesperson said in a final comment on the successful 2019 New Year’s Day tractor run.

It also proved to be a great day for all members of the local farming community to come together and have a chat with each other in what was a very amicable and not work related social setting for them.

After a slight morning drizzle that fell in the Manorhamilton, the rain ceased shortly after noon and the weather conditions were ideal for the event when the 126 tractors set off in tandem from Manorhamilton Mart at 2pm.

