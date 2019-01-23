Naughten welcomes FBD move to cover farmers clearing roads during severe weather

Local TD, Denis Naughten, has welcomed the statement by FBD Insurance that its agricultural motor product provides insurance protection cover for farmers who respond to local emergency situations. This includes clearing snow from local road networks and entrances to private dwellings as seen during Storm Emma.

“This is a welcome development and comes on top of an assurance I secured last year at a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) that approval be given to farmers and those with heavy equipment to clear local roads, once they did so with common sense and on a voluntary basis,” said Denis Naughten.

“Last year during storm Emma hundreds of farmers throughout the country helped neighbours who were marooned in their homes, and there is no doubt that without this huge voluntary effort by the farming community many more families and older people would have experienced far greater hardship.

“The clarification now provided by FBD insurance provides reassurance to farmers who act as good Samaritans that they will not be legally exposed by taking such actions. It is great to see the community spirit that is thriving in rural communities is being supported by one of the biggest insurance companies in Ireland,” concluded Denis Naughten.