64th IFA Annual General Meeting is set for January 29 and 30, 2019

The 64th IFA AGM will take place on Tuesday, January 29 and Wednesday, January 30 in the Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD will attend as guest of honour.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed TD, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton TD and Minister of State, Andrew Doyle TD will also attend.

Outline agenda as follows:

Tuesday 29th January

12.00pm - Opening address by IFA President, Joe Healy

12.30pm – Media briefing

16.00pm – Q&A with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Michael Creed TD

19.00pm – Address by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar to IFA National Council



Wednesday 30th January

10.00am - Growing the agri-food sector while addressing the climate challenge

Richard Bruton, T.D., Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment

Joe Healy, IFA President

11.50am: Farming responding to the climate challenge

Moderator, Thomas Cooney, IFA National Environment Chairman

Laura Burke, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency

Dr Frank O’Mara, Director of Research, Teagasc

Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia

Peter Wehrheim, Member of Cabinet of EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan

1.30pm – Conference concludes



If you wish to register your attendance please contact:

Niall Madigan (01) 450 1931/ 086 822 8635/ niallmadigan@ifa.ie

Ethel Horan (01) 426 0344/ 087 910 4111/ ethelhoran@ifa.ie