IFA President calls for An Taisce Green Schools teacher resource packs to be withdrawn

IFA president, Joe Healy,has called for the Green Schools teacher resource pack, produced by An Taisce to be withdrawn immediately.

The IFA President said the Green Schools initiative is a very positive programme, but he accused An Taisce of crossing the line by including dietary advice in their resource pack.

“Farmers are extremely angry that packs like this would be distributed in schools advising students to consume less meat and dairy when both are an important part of a balanced diet. What our children are taught in school should be based on scientific findings proofed by the appropriate state agencies and Government Departments,” said Mr Healy.

“The relevant Government Departments must step in now and ensure that these packs are changed, or ensure that these packs are not distributed in our schools,” he said.