IFA protest at cabinet meeting to highlight Brexit losses

Addressing the IFA protest on Brexit losses outside the Cabinet meeting in Cork today, Wednesday, May 1, IFA President Joe Healy accused the Taoiseach and the Government of failing beef farmers who have suffered losses of €100m from Brexit.

“Politicians have not delivered on their promises. Our message to the Taoiseach and his Cabinet here in Cork today is that farmers will judge politicians on their actions on this issue. Election Day is three weeks on Friday – May 24th, and May 25th will be judgment day,” he said.

Farmers from all over the country travelled to Cork today for the protest seeking support for beef farmers who have suffered Brexit losses of over €100m.

“Today we are sending a strong message to the Government that farmers are rebelling against inaction. The Minister for Agriculture has been standing idly by, adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach. This is not good enough,” he said.

Mr Healy said politicians have been ‘promising big’ on Brexit losses, but it was now time to deliver.

"Farmers are angry with the inaction from the Government and the EU Commission. Farmers have already taken a huge hit from Brexit related losses. They need help now," he said.