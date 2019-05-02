Teagasc woodland walk planned in Rooskey on May 7

The importance of management in young woodlands is the theme of a walk in Rooskey on Tuesday 7th May at 7pm.

Organised by Teagasc, in association with Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine, this free event is aimed both at owners of young woodlands and those who may be considering planting some land.

New woodlands require several years of active management to become well established. If a woodland is not well maintained, the payment of the maintenance grant and forestry premium may be jeopardised as well as compromising future timber revenue.

The walk will provide information and guidance on how forest owners can take an active role in the management of their woodlands.

Good woodland management in the first few years will result in a healthier and better quality crop that can grow on to a high value timber production enterprise as well the many other environmental and practical benefits of a growing woodland.

There will also be information from DAFM on recently launched management/revisedschemes including Woodland Improvement Scheme and Continuous Cover Forestry scheme.

Meeting at Kilglass Gaels GAA, Rooskey, Co.Roscommon (R371 Rooskey-Strokestown) at 7pm. Please remember to bring raingear and boots. All welcome.

To find out more, please contact Noel Kennedy, Forestry Adviser with Teagasc on 087-9090504 or visit www.teagasc.ie/forestry.