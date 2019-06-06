Is farm viability being sacrificed for the oil industry?

Roscommon TD, Denis Naughten has claimed the Government could be sacrificing family farm viability to support the oil industry by continuing to issue oil exploration licences.

“If we are serious about achieving our climate goals then we need to radically overhaul our Industrial Development Policy,” said Deputy Naughten.

“As we develop our green image in key markets over the coming decade it will be very hard to justify why, as a country, we are continuing to facilitate oil exploration, especially at a time when we are set to become a global leader in renewable electricity production.

“I believe that oil exploration off our coast is no longer the measure it once was to potentially provide energy security and issuing more licences could actually impede the promoting of Irish food on European markets.

“Government must press the pause button now on issuing new oil exploration licences which could damage the marketing of Irish food and.. threaten the viability of many family farms.”