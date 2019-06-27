ICSA to hold presidential election this evening

ICSA will hold its presidential election this evening, 27 June, at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Three candidates: current ICSA animal health and welfare chairperson, Hugh Farrell; ICSA vice president for Munster, Dermot Kelleher and former beef chairperson, Edmond Phelan will contest the vote.

The winner will lead the association through to 2021.

Proceedings this evening will begin at 7.30pm. Each candidate will make a presentation to the association’s National Executive which will be followed by a panel discussion and a Q & A session with the candidates. The vote will follow, with a result expected at 9pm.