Phil Hogan nominated for second term as a European Commissioner

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, has confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s member of the European Commission.

Speaking today the Taoiseach said: “Over the past 5 years, Commissioner Hogan has done an excellent job as European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development. He has highlighted the interests and concerns of the agricultural sector across Europe.

“Phil is widely respected in Brussels and across the EU as a skilled negotiator and someone who builds alliances. He has also been a very important voice on Brexit, ensuring that his colleagues in the Commission have a keen understanding of the potential negative impact that the UK’s exit will have on Ireland and other Member States.

“In recent months, he has secured an aid package for Irish beef farmers, in recognition of the significant challenges facing the sector as a result of ongoing market turbulence related to Brexit.

“His re-nomination is an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions. We need our best people in Europe. The Government will now work closely with our colleagues in the EU to support him in securing the best possible portfolio in the new Commission.”