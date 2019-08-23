Macra na Feirme news from around Co Leitrim

On Sunday, August 11, Carrigallen Macra club members, Andrew McGovern, Michael Reynolds and Stephan Dolan, took part in the National Farm Skills Finals at Tullamore Show.

They did their club and county proud and it was an excellent achievement to have made it to the National Finals.

Congratulations to Rathdowney Macra in Laois for claiming the title on the day.

Carrigallen Macra T-Shirts

Carigallen Macra would like to thank the Kilbrackan Arms Hotel and Donal Cadden for kindly sponsoring their new club t-shirts.

The Exchange Visits to Leitrim

On Friday, August 9, Leitrim Macra welcomed Jess and Nicole - both from Scotland - to Leitrim. The girls are travelling around Ireland as part of an exchange programme with Macra na Feirme.

They arrived in Carrigallen on Friday evening and enjoyed getting to know the Leitrim Macra members.

On Saturday, members showed the girls some of the lovely sights in the county they also took part in paddle boating, bowling and other activities.

They enjoyed their stay and headed off to Offaly Macra as their next stop on their journey around Ireland.

On Tuesday, August 13, we welcomed Mellissa and Karen from Switzerland and Canada the girls are also travelling around Ireland as part of an exchange programme through Macra na Feirme.



They left on Thursday, August 15 to head to Cavan Macra. On their visit to Leitrim they were also shown some of the scenic views in the county, they attended a farm walk at Connolly’s farm in Carrigallen, Glenview museum, peddle boating in Drumshanbo, Drumcoura horse riding, Arigna Mining Experience and the Ballinamore Family Festival. Thank you to Kitty and Christy Coyne who gave the girls such a warm welcome at the social dancing.

A special word of thanks to our county chairperson, Ailish Connolly for hosting Jess and Nicole and to Siobhan Sweeney for hosting Mellissa and Karen and to all macra members for all their work in organising the exchanges visits to Leitrim and partaking and helping out.



Local Agricultural Shows

South Leitrim Macra had a stand at the recent Mohill and Ballinamore Agricultural Shows. A great day was had.

Carrigallen Macra attended the Cloone Agricultural Show and also had a stand on the day.

Trip to Tayto Park

Members are heading for a fun filled team bonding day to Tayto Park on Sunday the 25th of August. It’s going to be a lot of the members first time to go and we are really looking forward it. If you want to join us for the day contact Ailish on 087-7561162.

South Leitrim Macra New member night

South Leitrim Macra is recruiting new members aged between 17-35. They are going bowling in Carrick on Shannon on August 31 at 7:30pm.

It will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining Macra to come along and meet some current members and get to find out more about Macra and what we do. All welcome to attend.