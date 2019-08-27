IFA seek urgent meeting with Competition Authority

IFA President, Joe Healy, has written to the Chair of the Competition Authority, Isolde Goggin seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the CCPC’s position on cattle prices being discussed at beef talks.

“We understand that the Beef Plan Movement were advised that they would have to accept a pre-condition that prices could not be discussed before entering into the most recent talks,” he said.

“We are unclear why such a precondition applied, and we want an explanation from the CCPC” he said.

“The Minister has asked IFA to re-enter talks, but we need clarity on this point. It is IFA’s view that talks without price being on the table is a waste of time and makes a mockery of beef farmers” he said.