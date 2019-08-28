Yet more All-Ireland success for Dromahair's McGoldrick family

The McGoldrick family enjoyed yet more success at this year's Tullamore and FBD National Livestock Show taking out third and fourth place in the Bord Bia All Ireland Quality Potato Championship.

Micheal McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair won fourth place for his Rooster Potato variety. He also collected the prize for third on behalf of his mother, Mary, who won for her Home Guard Potato variety.

Pictured above Micheal McGoldrick (centre of photo) is presented with the third and fourth prizes at Tullamore Show.

Also included in the picture (from left to right) is Paddy Buggy, ISA; John Donoghue, Tullamore Show Horticulture organiser; Bord Bia's Lorcan Bourke and Catherine Gallagher, ISA Picture: Jeff Harvey