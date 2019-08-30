Jail threat by meat plants will be fully resisted by IFA says Joe Healy

IFA president, Joe Healy, said the threat of jailing genuine farmers for protesting outside factories would be fully resisted by IFA.

While these are not IFA protests, we are completely and utterly opposed to any attempt to bring farmers before the courts and to threaten them with prison.

“IFA has provided advice to a number of farmers in recent days and our legal team will be in court today. I want to make it clear that IFA will provide legal support to any member who is threatened with a court action or jail for protesting outside factories.”

“This issue needs to be resolved, but it will not be solved by bringing farmers before the courts. This will only serve to make matters worse,” he said.