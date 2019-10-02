Three candidates in running for IFA presidential election

Three candidates have been nominated to run for IFA President. They are Munster regional chairperson, John Coughlan; national treasurer, Tim Cullinan and national livestock chairperson, Angus Woods.

At the deadline of 10am this morning, national returning officer, Richard Kennedy, announced that three candidates had secured the nominations of their own county executive and five other county chairs.

John Coughlan from the Buttevant branch is nominated by the Cork North county executive and Harold Kingston (Cork Central), Corney Buckley (Cork West), Shay Galvin (Limerick), James Murphy (Kilkenny) and Martin Gilvarry (Mayo).

Tim Cullinan from the Toomevara branch is nominated by the Tipperary North county executive and Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South), Richard Scally (Offaly), John Curran (Meath), Brendan McLaughlin (Donegal) and Willie Hanrahan (Clare).

Angus Woods from the Barndarrig branch is nominated by the Wicklow county executive and James Kehoe (Wexford), George Collier (Carlow), Jim O’Connor (Roscommon), Francie Gorman (Laois) and Gerard Melia (Louth).

Deputy president

Two candidates have been nominated to run for deputy president. They are national environment chairperson, Thomas Cooney and Kildare/West Wicklow IFA chairperson, Brian Rushe.

Thomas Cooney from the Laragh branch is nominated by the Cavan county executive and Gavin White (Longford), Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South), John Curran (Meath), Brendan McLaughlin (Donegal) and Frank Brady (Monaghan).

Brian Rushe from the Carbury/Cadamstown branch is nominated by the Kildare county executive and Gerard Melia (Louth), Jim O’Connor (Roscommon), Richard Scally (Offaly), Anne Baker (Cork North) and Shay Galvin (Limerick).

Munster regional chairperson

Three candidates have been nominated to run for Munster regional chairperson.

Clare IFA chairperson, Willie Hanrahan from the Doonbeg branch is nominated by the Clare county executive and Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South) and Corney Buckley (Cork West).

Cork Central chairperson, Harold Kingston from the Barryroe branch is nominated by the Cork Central county executive and Anne Baker (Cork North) and Shay Galvin (Limerick).

Kerry IFA chairperson, Pat O’Driscoll from the Valentia branch is nominated by the Kerry county executive and Imelda Walsh (Tipperary North) and Kevin Kiersey (Waterford).

Connacht regional chairperson

Two candidates have been nominated to run for Connacht regional chairperson.

Former Roscommon IFA chairperson, John Hanley from the Creggs branch is nominated by the Roscommon county executive and Des McHugh (Leitrim).

Former Galway IFA chairperson, Pat Murphy from the Ardrahan branch is nominated by the Galway county executive and Martin Gilvarry (Mayo).

The South Leinster Chairperson, Tom Short has been returned unopposed for a second two-year term.

The Ulster North Leinster chairperson, Nigel Renaghan has been returned unopposed for a second two-year term.

Debates

Debates will begin on October 21 and run until November 21. Voting will take place in each of IFA’s 945 branches from Monday, November 25 until Friday, December 13.

The Election Count will take place in Dublin on Tues, December 17.

The 16th President of IFA and the other National Officers will take up office at the AGM in January 2020.