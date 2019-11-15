Extra TB testing an unfair burden on farmers says Fianna Fail candidate, Shane Ellis

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate for Sligo-Leitrim, Shane Ellis, says draft regulations proposed by the European Commission which will see twice a year testing under new bovine TB rules is a further burden on farmers.

He commented, “The proposals coming down from Brussels will bring more financial burdens and difficulty for farmers. The current arrangements allow an adequate monitoring of TB levels without being restrictive.

“I have a fear that farmers having to comply with new regulations will be hampered by costs and tests. There is a real risk that these regulations will limit sale and movement farm to farm and farm to mart.

“It has been an enormously difficult year for farmers. The beef crisis, Brexit, and poor weather conditions with high rainfall have made this a hard year for farming.

“The Minister for Agriculture should strongly consider these proposals and ensure Irish farming interests are reflected in them,” concluded Mr Ellis.