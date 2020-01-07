Leitrim entrants all set for North West Macra Kings and Queens Festival

North Leitrim Macra Member Dylan McBrearty and Carrigallen Macra's Eimear Brady will be representing Co Leitrim in the 2020 AIB North West Macra Kings and Queens Festival on Saturday, January 18.

North Leitrim Macra member and Leitrim King, Dylan McBrearty.

Carrigallen Macra and Leitrim Queen, Eimear Brady

The event will take place in The Sligo Park Hotel, Sligo Town with a royal banquet at 8pm.

The festival, in its 13th year, is the highlight of the North West Macra na Feirme calendar, welcoming hundreds of members to Sligo.

The Kings and Queens will arrive on January 18 and will get to know each other over lunch. They will then be whisked away to the Garavogue Bar where they will take part in activities where their personalities and interactions will be observed by our panel of judges.

This year judging panel consists of Nicole Tuffy and James O'Hara - the 2019 Northwest King and Queen alongside Chloe Kennedy Donegal - Rose of Tralee and Paul Clabby - 2018 International Rose of Tralee Escort of the Year.

This will be followed by the Royal Banquet and the 2020 AIB Northwest Macra King and Queen will be announced at midnight by the MC on the night DJ Dave Duke.

Tickets are available online for this event at www.macra.ie/shop. Banquet tickets are priced at €30 euro. After party tickets are €10.