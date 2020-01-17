Carrigallen Macra hold successful charity vehicle run

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Carrigallen Macra held their second annual charity vehicle run.

This year the selected charities were Save Our Sons And Daughters (Cavan) and Chloe Greene’s Fight Against CNS Aspergillosis.

All proceeds from vehicle entries, bucket collections, raffle tickets and donations are being split between the two worthy causes.

The run began from The Dugout Bar, Aughavas and made its way through a number of towns and villages before returning to Aughavas. A huge number of tractors, lorries and cars turned up to show their support for these causes. There were over 70 vehicles present on the day.

Thank You

The organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who donated in any way to this run. Thank you to the very generous sponsors including Tesco Ballinamore, SuperValu Ballinamore; Murphy's Newsagents; Scollan's Butcher; Ballinamore Agriculture Stores; The Bank Pub; Smyth's Bar and Restaurant; The Canal Store; Quinn's Bar, Fenagh; The Forge; The Dugout Bar; Pauline Harte; Ballyjamesduff Mart; Pat Farrell; Kiernan Milling; Grassland Agro; McGovern Transport Ltd; Corrigans Fuels; Gortermone Stores; Mastersons Bar and Shop; Shantully Inn, Crossdoney; Padraig Forde Powerwashing; Brennan Butcher Supplies; Carrigallen Mart Stores; Drumshanbo Mart; McCann's Centra; Edward Woods Hardware; Dillons Bistro; Andelise Curtains Blinds; Donohoe and Son; Donohoe Plant Hire and Richardson Mace, Newtowngore, who donated spot prizes and monetary donations.

A big thank you also to each volunteer who assisted with stewarding on the day, to the drivers participated and to the local community for your generosity.

Thank you to Aughavas GAA club for the use of their carpark and a massive thank you to Pauline Harte and the staff at The Dugout Bar for your hospitality and refreshments on the day.



SOSAD promotes suicide prevention and awareness. They also offer support to those who are bereaved.

A representative of SOSAD very kindly spoke at a Men's Health Event hosted by Carrigallen Macra in November 2019. At this event, Macra members learned that this amazing charity receives no government funding.

As a club, Carrigallen Macra wanted to help this group in a small way and this is why they selected them as one of the chosen charities to benefit from the vehicle charity run.

The other recipient is Chloe Greene. She is 24-year-old and battling a rare infection in her spinal cord. To date Chloe has had numerous surgeries and she is now planning on traveling overseas to seek other expert advice and treatment options.

Due to Chloe’s family ties to Carrigallen, Carrigallen Macra selected her fundraising efforts as their second charity.

Finally, Carrigallen Macra would like to thank all its members for their efforts over the last number of weeks to make this run the success it has been.

Carrigallen Macra are always looking for new members. Like their Facebook page - www.facebook.com/carrigallen macra - to keep up to date with meetings and upcoming events. The final figure raised will be published on Facebook in the coming weeks.