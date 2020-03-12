Department of Agriculture have cancelled the LPIS meetings scheduled for Leitrim, Longford, Cavan, Monagahan and Meath

Following today's updated restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Agriculture’s planned LPIS Rebuild Communications Campaign 2020 meetings set to commence this evening (March 12) in Cavan are all cancelled. These include:

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7

Date: Thursday 12th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Date: Thursday 19th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath

Date: Monday 23rd March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15

Date: Thursday 26th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Date: Tuesday 31st March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

The Department continues to liaise closely with and follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health and the HSE in relation to COVID-19.