Department of Agriculture have cancelled the LPIS meetings scheduled for Leitrim, Longford, Cavan, Monagahan and Meath

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The LPIS meetings set to start this evening, March 12

Following today's updated restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Agriculture’s planned LPIS Rebuild Communications Campaign 2020 meetings set to commence this evening (March 12) in Cavan are all cancelled. These include:

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7

Date: Thursday 12th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

 

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Date:  Thursday 19th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath

Date:  Monday 23rd March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15

Date:  Thursday 26th March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting

Venue: Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon,  Co. Leitrim

Date:  Tuesday 31st March 2020

Time: 20:00 – 22:30

The Department continues to liaise closely with and follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health and the HSE in relation to COVID-19.