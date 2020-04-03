Sign up your family for the free Incredible Edibles Family Challenge!

Agri Aware is launching its popular Incredible Edibles primary school programme to families to participate in during the current period of school closures and social distancing on Monday, April 6.

From planting and reusing materials at home to learning facts and getting creative, Incredible Edibles Family Challenge is sure to educate and entertain all ages!

Any parent can sign up their children for free and on completion of the tasks, may be in with a chance to win some prizes, worth up to €175.

Parents are simply asked to take pictures of the worksheets provided for on the Incredible Edibles website and write a description on what they did for each task. There are also two levels to facilitate different abilities of learning - beginner and advanced.

Speaking about the new Incredible Edibles Family Challenge Agri Aware Executive Director Marcus O’Halloran stated: “Agri Aware is delighted to launch our popular Incredible Edibles Family Challenge programme to primary school children and their families during this period of social distancing which is sometimes challenging, especially for young families.

“Due to the rise in popularity in gardening and growing Irish produce in recent weeks, we felt it was the right time to launch this new programme that is based on our well-known Incredible Edibles programme which over 1,000 primary schools have taken part in every year, for the last 12 years.

“We’d like to thank our patrons and sponsors for their support of Incredible Edibles Family challenge and dedication to Incredible Edibles down through the years.”

To sign up to this free project, or for more information, parents can visit: https://bit.ly/39BKceu