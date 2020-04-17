Manorhamilton Livestock Sales trial first completely ‘virtual’ livestock sale

Manorhamilton Livestock Sales trialled their first completely virtual livestock sale on Wednesday, April 8.

A 97% clearance was reached, with the system achieving higher prices for sellers of livestock than seen in marts recently.

Manorhamilton Livestock Sales changed their software provider in June 2019 to avail of the new technology which Livestock Live (LSL) provides. In the background, LSL had installed the facility for online auction streaming, which they took advantage of on Wednesday last.

A spokesperson for the mart said: “After our trial on Wednesday we were overwhelmed with the amount of support we received, and the interest expressed in future sales. We are very proud to bring modern technology to Leitrim and the North West of Ireland.”

When the Department of Agriculture confirmed that livestock marts could reopen, Manorhamilton Mart decided now was the time to activate their online auction software to ensure all bidding could be completed from outside the mart premises using the LSL app or online at livestock-live.com.

Between the hours of 6am-10am all animals are checked into the mart, at designated times, issued with lot numbers and placed in pens by staff members while the seller/haulier remains in their vehicle.

The seller/haulier are then given their lot numbers and asked to leave the premises. From 10am-12 noon, potential buyers are given a designated time to arrive where they receive a catalogue of the animals on sale and are escorted around pens for viewing.

Animals are weighed as they enter the ring as normal and all information is displayed online. Buyers and sellers can log onto the auction at: https://www.live

stock-live.com and view the lot in the ring as if they were in the mart. The auctioneer performs as normal calling out the bids as they come online.

The whole system runs in real time, with no delay. Once the sale is over, the buyer arranges a time to come to the mart to collect their animals. The whole operation is in line with the strict Covid-19 HSE and DAFM Guidelines.

To pre-book your animals, or for registration for the app please call the Manorhamilton Livestock Sales office on 071 9855118 for more details.