Changes to mart operations in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan during Level 4 restrictions

Responding to the introduction of Level 4 restrictions in Counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan last night, October 15, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that the following changes in operations applies to marts in these counties:

· Sales rings may stay open, but 2 metres distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart;

· Sellers must drop their livestock off and then leave the mart premises;

· Where feasible, mart personnel should unload livestock, while sellers remain in their vehicles and hand passports to mart personnel;

· Previewing of livestock at penside is not allowed;

· Face coverings must be worn by both staff and visitors on marts premises.

Marts in the three affected counties wishing to use sales rings and auctions must submit a revised Covid-19 Level 4 standard operating procedure) to their Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) for approval.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has informed the livestock marts and the marts representative organisations of this requirement.