Race on to become next ICSA president

The race to become the next national president of ICSA has begun with two candidates in the running following the conclusion of the formal nomination process.

The candidates are:

Dermot Kelleher, Co Cork. Mr Kelleher is a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in West Cork. He currently holds the position of ICSA Munster Vice President.

Sean McNamara, Co Westmeath. Mr McNamara is a sheep, beef and suckler farmer from Lismacaffrey in Co Westmeath. He currently holds the position of ICSA Sheep Chair.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the election will take place by postal vote. Votes will be counted at a special meeting of ICSA to be held on Thursday, 17 Dec 2020, which will comply with Covid guidelines applicable at that date.

The new president will succeed current ICSA president, Edmond Phelan, whose tenure will come to an end in January 2021.