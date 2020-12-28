IFA launches 'Be Safe and Secure in 2021' campaign

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA), together with An Garda Síochána and FBD has launched a printed information pack for its members across the country that provides tips on how farmers and the rural community can stay safe and secure in their homes, on their farms and online in the months ahead.

This initiative highlights the need for vigilance in many areas with practical and straightforward information on safety, security and general wellbeing as well as the importance of looking out for your friends, family and neighbours.

IFA deputy president, Brian Rushe said, “When we entered 2020 we never imagined the year that lay ahead of us. Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we behave at home and on our farms. The team in IFA including our President, myself, the National Officers and elected County and Branch Officers have worked hard over the last nine months to drive our ongoing work schedule and get the very best for Irish farmers during this ongoing period of uncertainty”.

“As we look ahead to 2021, we must continue to prioritise safety on our farms and in our homes and look out for those that may need assistance in our communities. We are proud of the strong relationship that exists between ourselves, An Garda Siochàna and our insurance partners FBD. We hope this Guide will provide practical information to help and support you, your family and your neighbours in the months ahead.”

An Garda Siochana’s Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said, “Since my appointment in May 2020 I’m delighted to continue to build on the partnership between IFA and An Garda Siochàna, and we are delighted to support the IFA’s ‘Be Safe and Secure in 2021’ campaign. As we navigate through the winter period together, I want to reassure you that we in An Garda Síochána are here to help, to work with communities to ensure the support you need is available. If you need anything, please do not hesitate to contact your local Garda Station or phone your Local Authority Helpline. With dark evenings and mornings upon us, the need for road safety and ‘’Be Safe Be Seen’’ is as vital as ever. Whether waking, cycling or driving, preparing for the road trip is essential”.